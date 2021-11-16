Washington state panel fails to draw new political maps

By NICHOLAS K. GERANIOS

Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Washington state’s bipartisan redistricting commission failed to meet its deadline for redrawing political maps, meaning the task will now be taken up by the state Supreme Court. This is the first time the panel has failed to finish its work since the state adopted a constitutional amendment giving redistricting authority to a bipartisan commission after the 1990 census. Under state law the Washington Supreme Court will take over the job of drawing new political district maps. The high court has until the end of April to come up with 10 U.S. House districts and 49 state legislative districts.