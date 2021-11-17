Decades of doubt: A timeline in the Malcolm X investigation

The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan’s district attorney announced Wednesday that he would ask a court to vacate the convictions of two of the three men convicted of murdering civil rights leader Malcom X in 1965. The decision follows a nearly two-year investigation into the assassination and long-held suspicions that police got some of the wrong men. The two exonerated men long insisted they were innocent. Both were released from prison decades ago. One died in 2009.