EXPLAINER: Doubts raised as execution nears for Julius Jones

By SEAN MURPHY

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The fate of Julius Jones rests with Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt. Unless Stitt grants him clemency, Jones will be executed by lethal injection on Thursday. Numerous questions have raised doubts about Jones’ guilt and he has maintained his innocence throughout his nearly 20 years on death row. Jones’ defense team says he was misidentified by an eyewitness and was home with his parents on the night of the shooting. But prosecutors say Jones and his defense team are being dishonest and omitting key facts. Jones has long said he was framed by the actual killer, a high school friend and co-defendant who testified against him.