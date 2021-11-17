FedEx shooting victims ask Indianapolis for $2.1 million

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Three members of the Sikh community affected by a mass shooting at an Indianapolis FedEx facility in April are seeking compensation from the city over claims that local officials failed to pursue a court hearing that could have prevented the shooter from accessing guns used in the attack. An Oct. 12 letter obtained by The Indianapolis Star indicates that Harpreet Singh, Lakhwinder Kaur and Gurinder Bains, who were injured or lost family members during the shooting, are each requesting $700,000 in damages from the city. Lawyers for the victims say Indianapolis police and the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office failed to follow Indiana’s red flag law by deciding not to file a case with the courts to suspend the shooter’s gun rights in March 2020.