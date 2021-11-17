Operator: Impact from release of Fukushima water minimal

By MARI YAMAGUCHI

Associated Press

TOKYO (AP) — The operator of the tsunami-wrecked Fukushima nuclear power plant says a data simulation of its planned release of treated radioactive water into the sea suggests it would have an extremely small impact on the environment, marine life and humans. The Japanese government and the plant’s operator, Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings, say they will start gradually releasing the water in the spring of 2023 so hundreds of storage tanks at the plant can be removed to make room for facilities needed for its decommissioning. The plan has been fiercely opposed by fishermen, residents and Japan’s neighbors, including China and South Korea.