Pope’s own role in Vatican London deal comes before court

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Defense lawyers in the Vatican’s fraud and extortion trial have accused prosecutors of again withholding pieces of evidence, including an alleged interrogation of Pope Francis. It was the latest time the pontiff’s own role in a flawed London property investment came before the court. The Vatican city state tribunal president said he would rule Dec. 1 on the latest defense request to throw out the indictment. The court has already nullified several of the charges because of prosecutorial errors and told the prosecutors to start over. Vatican prosecutors have accused Italian brokers and Vatican officials of defrauding the Holy See in the London deal, and of extorting the Vatican of 15 million euros to actually acquire control of the property.