Spain eyes COVID-19 boosters for health workers, elderly

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s panel of vaccine experts has approved the use of a booster shot for people between 60-69 years old and for health workers, as part of an effort to combat an uptick in COVID-19 infections. The final go-ahead for the shot must be given by Spain’s health minister and the country’s regional health chiefs. Spain has already given 2.7 million booster shots to people age 69 and over and to people of any age with suppressed immune systems. A highly successful program has vaccinated 89% of Spaniards age 12 and older.