Taliban official: Explosion kills 1, injures 3 in Kabul

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A Taliban official says an explosion hit a minivan in a Shiite neighborhood in western Kabul, killing one civilian and wounding three others. Zabihullah Mujahid, deputy minister for culture and information in the Taliban-led government, told The Associated Press that an investigation is continuing. He did not elaborate. No one immediately claimed responsibility. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for a blast on Saturday that killed one person and wounded five others. The country also is facing an economic crisis that has alarmed international organizations. The World Food Program says 8.7 million people in Afghanistan are at risk of “famine-like conditions.”