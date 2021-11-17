Vials labeled ‘Smallpox’ found in Pennsylvania lab freezer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Federal health authorities have confirmed the discovery of some frozen vials labeled “Smallpox” in a freezer at a Pennsylvania facility that conducts vaccine research. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday the vials “were incidentally discovered by a laboratory worker” who was cleaning out the freezer. An official said the vials’ contents “appear intact” and there was no indication anyone was exposed to the contents. The CDC, the administration and law enforcement officials are investigating. The World Health Organization has designated only two sites for smallpox storage. One is at the CDC in Atlanta and another is in Russia.