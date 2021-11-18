ACM Awards get NFL stadium upgrade in 2022 on Amazon Prime

By The Associated Press

The Academy of Country Music awards show is getting a NFL-sized upgrade next year, moving to Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The country music awards show will be held on March 7 and exclusively live-streamed on Amazon Prime Video. The ACM Awards show was held for several years in the MGM Grand Arena prior to the coronavirus pandemic. It moved to smaller venues in Nashville, Tennessee, this year and last year due to the pandemic. The new 65,000-seat Allegiant Stadium is home to the Las Vegas Raiders. In a statement, organizers promised “a party so big only a stadium can hold it.”