Black pastors rally outside trial over Arbery’s killing

By JEFFREY COLLINS

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Hundreds of pastors are rallying at the Georgia courthouse where three white men are on trial in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery. The mostly Black group gathered Thursday in response to a defense lawyer’s bid to keep Black ministers out of the courtroom. Many carried signs that said “Black pastors matter,” and some wore buttons with Arbery’s picture. The Rev. Al Sharpton announced the rally after a defense attorney said he didn’t want “any more Black pastors” sitting in the Glynn County courtroom with Arbery’s family. The February 2020 shooting death of the 25-year-old Black man deepened a national outcry over racial injustice after cellphone video of the death leaked two months later.