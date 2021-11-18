EU drug agency starts evaluating new COVID-19 treatment

AMSTERDAM (AP) — The European Union’s medicines authority says it has begun evaluating a new drug for treating COVID-19 patients who do not require extra oxygen but are at increased risk of developing severe symptoms of the disease. The drug developed by U.S. company Vir Biotechnology and Britain-based GlaxoSmithKline uses lab-made versions of virus-blocking antibodies that help fight off infections. Antibody treatments remain one of a handful of therapies that can blunt the worst effects of COVID-19. The European Medicines Agency said that it has begun evaluating a marketing authorization application for Xevudy and could issue an opinion within two months if the data is sufficiently robust.