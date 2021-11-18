Men abused by team doc seek different response by Ohio State

By KANTELE FRANKO

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some of the men who say they’re survivors of decades-old sexual misconduct by now-deceased Ohio State team doctor Richard Strauss are pleading again for trustees to change how the university has responded to their claims. They told trustees Thursday that OSU has said the right things but its actions haven’t lived up to its words. OSU has apologized for not stopping Strauss and has reached nearly $58 million in settlements with 232 survivors. But unsettled lawsuits by more accusers were dismissed after the school successfully argued the legal window for such claims had passed. Several plaintiffs from those cases protested outside the trustees’ meeting Thursday.