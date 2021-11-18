Neil deGrasse Tyson book ‘Starry Messenger’ coming in 2022

NEW YORK (AP) — Neil deGrasse Tyson is reaching very high with his next book. Henry Holt and Company announced Thursday that the celebrated commentator and best-selling author will release “Starry Messenger: Cosmic Perspectives on Civilization” in fall 2022. The astrophysicist says the book, a call for science, exploration and rational thought as paths to a better world, may be his “most important.” Previous books by Tyson, host of the National Geographic series “StarTalk” and director of New York’s Hayden Planetarium, include “Welcome to the Universe” and “Astrophysics for People in a Hurry.”