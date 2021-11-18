Police: Shooting at northern Virginia mall leaves 1 wounded

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (AP) — Police say one person has been shot at a northern Virginia mall but there was no active threat to the public. Prince William County police tweeted that the shooting occurred Thursday afternoon at Potomac Mills Mall in Woodbridge, Virginia. Police say one person with a gunshot wound was taken to a hospital but did not elaborate on the person’s condition. Police said the shooting was isolated to one store in the mall but didn’t elaborate on what prompted the shooting. The mall’s website says it has more than 200 stores. Woodbridge is about 25 miles south-southwest of downtown Washington, D.C.