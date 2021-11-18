Taiwan opens office in Lithuania, in move set to anger China

VILNIUS, Lithuania (AP) — Taiwan has opened a representation office in Lithuania’s capital Vilnius, in a move set to anger Beijing. Taiwan and Lithuania agreed in July that the office would bear the name Taiwan rather than Chinese Taipei — a term often used in other countries in order not to offend Beijing. Lithuania’s foreign minister told reporters on Thursday that “we seek closer relations with the entire Asian and the Indian-Pacific Ocean region.” He said Lithuania opened an embassy in Australia recently, another one will open in South Korea, and also probably a representation office in Taipei in the future.