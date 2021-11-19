39 asylum-seeking Palestinians stranded in Barcelona airport

By ARITZ PARRA

Associated Press

MADRID (AP) — A group of 39 Palestinians is waiting in a restricted area of the Barcelona airport for a fifth day after they refused to board their flight during a stopover because they wanted to request asylum in Spain, the country’s authorities say. Their flight on Monday departed from Cairo and had the Ecuadorean capital, Quito, as its final destination, with scheduled stopovers in Spain’s second-largest city and Bogotá, in Colombia. The group refused to continue their flight and have been taken care of with food and assistance in police facilities at the airport while their asylum request is being processed, authorities said.