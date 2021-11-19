Austria to enter lockdown, bring in mandatory vaccinations

By KIRSTEN GRIESHABER

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg says the country will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases. Schallenberg said the lockdown will start Monday and initially last for 10 days. Students will have to go back into home schooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be canceled. Starting on Feb. 1, the country will also make vaccinations mandatory, public broadcaster ORF reported.