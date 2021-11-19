Canada approves Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Canada’s health regulator has approved Pfizer’s kid-size COVID-19 shot. Health Canada authorized the shots for children ages 5 to 11 on Friday. And as in the U.S., the doses will be a third of the amount given to teens and adults. The agency says the vaccine is 90.7% effective in preventing COVID-19 in children and no serious side effects were identified. In the U.S. the White House said Wednesday that about 10% of eligible kids aged 5 to 11 have received a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine since the U.S. approval for their age group two weeks ago.