Court largely upholds North Dakota law regulating PBMs

By JAMES MacPHERSON

Associated Press

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A federal appeals court has largely upheld a North Dakota law aimed at regulating companies that are hired to hold down prescription costs for insurers and employers. The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on Wednesday, reversing its earlier decision on the state law that provides oversight of pharmacy benefit managers. The law bars such things as gag rules that limit what pharmacists can discuss with their patients. Pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, negotiate with drug makers on behalf of health insurers, employers and unions that cover medications.