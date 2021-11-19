Ethiopia’s economy hit as major clothing maker closes shop

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Ethiopia’s once rapidly growing economy is taking another hit because of its yearlong war as global clothing manufacturer PVH Corp. says it is closing its facility there because of the “speed and volatility of the escalating situation.” The company’s statement to The Associated Press comes two weeks after President Joe Biden announced he would cut Ethiopia from a U.S. trade program because of “gross violations of internationally recognized human rights.” PVH, whose brands include Calvin Klein, has been a marquee occupant of Ethiopia’s model industrial park where Africa’s second-most populous country has made clear its aspirations of rapid, Chinese-style development.