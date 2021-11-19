Greece: Turkey the ‘common denominator’ of region’s troubles

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s foreign minister has called neighbor Turkey “the common denominator” of threats to stability in the region, including the use of migrants as a lever to apply geopolitical pressure. Nikos Dendias accused Belarus of copying tactics used by Ankara last year when a tense stand off at the Greek-Turkish land border was triggered by the arrival of thousands of migrants and asylum seekers. He made the remarks at a meeting in Athens Friday with the foreign ministers of France, Egypt and Cyprus, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Sameh Shoukry and Nikos Christodoulides.