Malaysia ex-PM Najib defends asking for $24M property gift

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — A surprising disclosure in Malaysian Parliament that former Prime Minister Najib Razak has asked to be given a house and land estimated to be worth $24 million despite his graft conviction has sparked fierce reactions. The matter was raised by ex-Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, who questioned if it was true the government will approve Najib’s request as a reward for his tenure. Najib took office in 2009, but was ousted in 2018 general elections following public outcry over a massive corruption scandal involving the 1MDB state fund. If the Cabinet approves the gift, opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said it will be immoral and absurb because Najib was convicted and sentenced to 12 years in prison last year for corruption. Najib is appealing his conviction.