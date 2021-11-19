Moderate quake jolts eastern Turkey; several homes damaged

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Officials say an earthquake with magnitude 5.1 has jolted Erzurum province in eastern Turkey, demolishing a number of houses in some villages. There were no immediate reports of deaths or severe injury. Turkey’s disaster management agency said the quake was centered in the town of Koprukoy and struck at 3:40 p.m. (1240 GMT) on Friday. It was felt in the nearby provinces of Mus and Diyarbakir. Erzurum’s mayor Oktay Memis told NTV television that the quake caused some houses to collapse in “three or four villages.” Emergency teams were being sent to the affected villages, he said.