Ohio State president announces debt-free degree initiative

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio State University has announced an initiative that would allow students to graduate debt-free after four years. The program known as the Scarlet and Gray Advantage will consist of increased scholarships, a paid internship program, more state and federal grants, and instruction in financial literacy. President Kristina Johnson announced the program Friday at her investiture. She emphasizes that the initiative is not free college. She says it’s a way to help equalize the playing field that graduates start out on. Johnson says nearly half of Ohio State students graduate with debt, with the average being about $27,000.