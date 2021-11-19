Oklahoma death penalty supporters fear executions ending

KEN MILLER

Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — After a six-year moratorium on the death penalty because of a series of botched lethal injections, Oklahoma officials announced plans to execute seven men, leading some pro-execution leaders to hope the state’s death penalty would be carried out. But after Julius Jones’ death sentence was commuted by Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, the state’s plan is looking less certain. Republican state Rep. Jim Olsen says he believes the commutation of Jones’ sentence could be the end of the death penalty in Oklahoma. Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty Chairman Don Heath said he’s not so sure because Stitt has indicated support of the death penalty.