Rioting erupts in Rotterdam over coronavirus restrictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Police have fired warning shots, injuring an unknown number of people, as riots broke out in downtown Rotterdam at a demonstration against plans by the government to restrict access for unvaccinated people to some venues. Police said in a tweet that “there are injuries in connection with the shots” during the violent unrest Friday night. Riot police have used a water cannon to drive a hundreds of rioters from a central street in the port city. Photos in Dutch media showed at least one police car ablaze and another with a bicycle smashed through the windshield. Police say in a tweet that rioters started fires and threw fireworks during the rioting and authorities closed the city’s main railway station.