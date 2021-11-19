Ted Lasso’s Sudeikis helps raise funds for prosthetic limbs

By HALELUYA HADERO

AP Business Writer

With an Emmy win and a hit Apple TV+ series under his belt, Jason Sudeikis is having one big year. The show, of course, is Ted Lasso, where Sudeikis plays a good-natured American football coach who takes charge of a professional British soccer team despite having little knowledge of the game. Amid the success, Sudeikis recently returned to his hometown of Kansas City to host Thundergong!, a benefit concert to raise money for Steps of Faith Foundation. The organization, which is headed by one of his friends, helps amputees who lack proper health coverage pay for prosthetic limbs.