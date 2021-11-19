UK police: Taxi bomb could have caused ‘significant’ harm

LONDON (AP) — British police say the homemade bomb that killed a man in a taxi in Liverpool contained ball bearings and would have caused “significant injury or death” if it had exploded in different circumstances. The suspected bomb-maker, Emad Al Swealmeen, died when a blast ripped through the cab in which he was a passenger as it pulled up outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. The taxi driver was injured. Counterterrorism police chief Russ Jackson said Friday that the device “was made using homemade explosive and had ball bearings attached to it which would have acted as shrapnel.” Jackson said police are investigating whether the bomb had exploded unintentionally. Police said Al Swealmeen, originally from Iraq, appears to have acted alone.