Top US admiral warns about China threat at Halifax forum

By ROB GILLIES

Associated Press

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — The head of the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command says the U.S. and its allies need to operate with a greater sense of urgency amid rising tensions and China’s increasingly assertive military actions. Adm. John C. Aquilino reaffirmed America’s commitment to achieving a free and open Indo-Pacific region during meetings with allies at the Halifax International Security Forum. Aquilino sys the U.S. and its allies need to work together more frequently in international waters to build interoperability so that can operate together quickly if needed. Chinese President Xi Jinping has overseen an assertive foreign policy and expansion of the party’s military wing, the People’s Liberation Army.