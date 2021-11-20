Trial takeaways: Arbery’s killer testifies; pastors rally

By RUSS BYNUM

Associated Press

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — The man who fatally shot Ahmaud Arbery took the witness stand to tell jurors he pulled the trigger fearing for his own life. Meanwhile, hundreds of Black pastors rallied outside the Glynn County courthouse in coastal Georgia in response to a defense attorney’s failed efforts to get prominent civil rights figures barred from the courtroom. The trial of father and son Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor William “Roddie” Bryan is nearing an end with closing arguments by prosecutors and defense attorneys scheduled for Monday. Both sides rested after 10 days of trial testimony.