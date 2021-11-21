In Africa, Blinken sees limits of US influence abroad

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken saw first-hand the limits of America’s influence abroad as he traveled across Africa. Blinken confronted authoritarianism, growing threats from newly energized extremists, and persistent challenges posed by COVID-19 and climate change. And, nowhere on his three-nation tour last week — to Kenya, Nigeria and Senegal — was he able to escape obvious signs of the intense competition between the U.S. and China. It’s a geopolitical power struggle that has been playing out largely in China’s favor for the past two decades, especially in Africa.