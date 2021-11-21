Migrant dies at sea off Greek island of Crete; 70 rescued

By DEMETRIS NELLAS

Associated Press

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A migrant has died southwest of the island of Crete and 70 more were rescued when their boat started taking in water, Greece’s Coast Guard says. A Coast Guard spokesman said the 70 survivors, who have been brought to land after they were rescued by a cargo ship and a Coast Guard vessel Sunday afternoon, declared they were Syrians. The spokesman would not confirm media reports that two people from the boat had been arrested as traffickers. As for the victim, he said the Coast Guard was waiting for the coroner’s report, but added that “presumably” the victim drowned.