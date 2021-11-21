Pandemic dents turnout at Brazil university entrance exams

By MARCELO SILVA DE SOUSA

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout for Brazil’s standardized university admission exam appears to be the lowest in 15 years, and experts say that’s largely because of the pandemic’s effect on the nation’s education. Just over 3 million students signed up to take the annual exam. That’s down 44% from last year’s registration. The test, held over two weekends, is the main admission standard for Brazilian universities. Experts say they expect many of those who registered early this year to be absent Sunday. Extensive school closures and frustration with online teaching affected millions of students. The pandemic also caused economic hardships that pushed many to work rather than study.