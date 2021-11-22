Bus crashes, catches fire in Bulgaria; at least 45 dead

By VESELIN TOSHKOV and STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — North Macedonia’s chief prosecutor says that 12 children were among the some 45 people who died in a fiery bus crash in Bulgaria early Tuesday morning. The cause of the crash was not immediately confirmed, but it appeared that the bus hit a highway guard rail, crashed and caught fire. The bus was one of four carrying Macedonian tourists home from a trip to the Turkish city of Istanbul. The crash happened at 2 a.m. Seven survivors were taken to hospitals for treatment.