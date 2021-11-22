Ferry capsizes in Sri Lanka; at least 6 dead

By KRISHAN FRANCIS

Associated Press

COLOMBO (AP) — A navy spokesperson says a ferry capsized Tuesday in eastern Sri Lanka, killing at least six people. He says at least 12 people have been rescued. The number of people on board the ferry wasn’t immediately clear. Officials say four children were among the dead. The ferry was traveling along the country’s eastern coast about 260 kilometers (160 miles) northeast of the capital, Colombo. Angry residents burned tires and surrounded government offices, blaming officials for the accident.