French prime minister positive for COVID-19, as cases rise

PARIS (AP) — French Prime Minister Jean Castex has tested positive for COVID-19 hours after a visit to neighboring Belgium. The announcement from his office comes as France is seeing a resurgence in virus infections and hospitalizations in what authorities are calling a fifth wave of COVID. The prime minister’s office says Castex tested positive Monday and will adapt his schedule in the coming days to continue his activities in isolation for 10 days. His office did not comment on whether he has any symptoms. French President Emmanuel Macron contracted COVID-19 last December.