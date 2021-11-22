Memo: Disney pauses COVID-19 vaccine mandate in Florida

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Disney has paused its policy requiring Florida-based employees to take the COVID-19 vaccine following new laws passed by the state’s legislature last week that limit employers’ power to require vaccinations. The company informed employees in a memo sent Friday that it paused the requirement due to the state legislature’s action during a special session last week. The company also cited an appeal court’s temporary delay of federal vaccination guidelines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration. The company said in a statement that more than 90% of Florida-based Disney employees are fully vaccinated. Employees who aren’t fully vaccinated will be required to wear face coverings and observe social distancing.