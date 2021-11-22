Tennessee gov backs signing bill aide said violates US law

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is defending a new law assigning sprawling limits on COVID-19 restrictions, despite his office’s warning that it would violate federal disability law. He also repeated broad promises to review the law he signed. Lee said Monday that he thinks “the bill on balance is good” and that if anything needs to be changed, it would have to be determined before the next legislative session opens in January. Asked directly, Lee wouldn’t say whether he thinks the law’s accommodations for people with disabilities need changes. The issue is central to litigation in which the law’s provisions on schools have been blocked, including limits on mask requirements.