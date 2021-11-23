LeBron suspended 1 game, Stewart 2 games for altercation

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Basketball Writer

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has been suspended for one game and Detroit’s Isaiah Stewart was suspended two games for their roles in an ugly incident during Sunday’s Lakers-Pistons game. The NBA announced the suspensions Monday, and both will affect games on Tuesday. James will not play when the Lakers visit Madison Square Garden to play the New York Knicks. Stewart will miss the Pistons’ home game against Miami on Tuesday and their game at Milwaukee on Wednesday. It is the first suspension in the 19-year career of James, who has won four NBA titles with three teams.