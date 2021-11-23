Prince Andrew accusations left out of Epstein-Maxwell case

By DAVID B. CARUSO, JIM MUSTIAN and MICHAEL R. SISAK

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The prosecution of Ghislaine Maxwell doesn’t involve the salacious allegations that the British socialite offered up one of Jeffrey Epstein’s accusers to England’s Prince Andrew for sex. Instead, U.S. prosecutors are focusing on allegations by four women who say Epstein’s longtime companion recruited them as teenagers to be abused by the late financier. With opening statements in Maxwell’s trial expected next week, the British press has been rife with speculation that Andrew will be a key figure. The Duke of York’s name hasn’t come up during questioning of potential jurors, however. And his accuser, Virginia Giuffre, isn’t expected to testify.