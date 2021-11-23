South Korea sets pandemic high with 4,000 new virus cases

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — New coronavirus infections in South Korea have exceeded 4,000 in a day for the first time since the start of the pandemic as a delta-driven spread continues to rattle the country after it eased social distancing in recent weeks to improve its economy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says most of the new 4,116 cases reported Wednesday came from the capital Seoul and its surrounding metropolitan region, where a rise in hospitalizations has created fears about possible shortages in intensive care units. The country’s fatalities are now 3,363 after adding 35 deaths in the past 24 hours. The 586 virus patients who are in serious or critical conditions also marked a new high.