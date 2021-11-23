The Base, Hezbollah to be listed as terrorists in Australia

By ROD McGUIRK

Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia intends to add far-right extremist group The Base and the entirety of the Lebanese group Hezbollah to its list of outlawed terrorist organizations. Home Affairs Minister Karen Andrews said Wednesday that Hezbollah’s External Security Organization has been listed as a terrorist organization under Australia’s Criminal Code since 2003. Including all Hezbollah entities as terrorist organizations would make being a member of or supporting those entities a criminal offense. The Base, which originated in the United States, would become only the second far-right group to be designated a terrorist organization in Australia after the British-based Sonnenkrieg Division was listed in August. The remaining 25 terrorist organizations on Australia’s list are Muslim groups.