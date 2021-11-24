Belgian leader COVID-19 negative after meeting French PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has tested negative for COVID-19 after his French counterpart, whom he met early in the week, became infected with the coronavirus. De Croo’s office said Wednesday that he will do an important part of his work remotely in line with restrictive measures that the government as a whole took last week. He will have a second test early next week. De Croo met with French Prime Minister Jean Castex for security talks on Monday. That same day, Castex’s daughters tested positive after her father returned from the meeting with De Croo. Castex himself then took two tests that were both positive.