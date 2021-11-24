Interior Department approves 2nd large US offshore wind farm

By JENNIFER McDERMOTT

Associated Press

The Biden administration approved an offshore wind farm off the coast of Rhode Island as part of a plan to deploy 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy by 2030. The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Wednesday it approved the construction and operations of the South Fork Wind project, the department’s second approval of a commercial-scale, offshore wind energy project in the United States. Last week, the department marked the groundbreaking off the coast of Massachusetts for the first commercial-scale offshore wind project. Seven major offshore wind farms would be developed under a plan announced last month by the Biden administration.