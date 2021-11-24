Israel, Belgium clash over settlement products labeling

By TIA GOLDENBERG

Associated Pres

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Israel’s deputy foreign minister has canceled meetings with Belgian officials after a decision by Brussels to begin labeling products made in Jewish West Bank settlements. Idan Roll said Wednesday on Twitter he was scrapping meetings with the Belgian Foreign Ministry and parliament during a visit this week to the European country. Belgium’s foreign office confirmed that it wants the country wants settlement products labeled. It says it also wants to increase controls on goods coming in from the settlements. But it said there is no ban on settlement products. Most of the world, including the European Union, considers settlements illegal or illegitimate.