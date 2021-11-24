Israel to give Gaza Christians permits for Christmas holiday

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli authorities say they will allow 500 members of the Gaza Strip’s tiny Christian community to enter Israel and the occupied West Bank to celebrate Christmas. Israel has in the past allowed Gazans to exit the blockaded territory for Christmas, though the practice was frozen last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. About 1,000 Christians live in Gaza, a tiny fraction of the territory’s 2 million people. Most are Greek Orthodox, with Catholics making up about a quarter of the small community. Israel made the announcement Wednesday.