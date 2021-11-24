Israeli court rejects Gaza man’s appeal in deadly strike

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s Supreme Court has rejected an appeal from a Palestinian man who was seeking an apology from Israel over a 2009 tank strike that killed three of his daughters and a niece in the Gaza Strip. The ruling dashed the hopes of Izzeldin Abuelaish, who has been on a 13-year campaign to seek justice for what he says was a terrible mistake by the Israeli military. In its decision, the court upheld a lower court’s ruling in favor of the military. The Israeli government has argued that the military is not liable for wartime actions. The justices said in their ruling Wednesday there was “no answer and remedy within the scope of the proceedings before us.”