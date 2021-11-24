Salvadoran journalists, activists report spyware alerts

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — The Association of Salvadoran Journalists says some news outlets have reported receiving alerts from Apple Inc. warning of “possible spying” on the part of the Salvadoran government. The association said it had been informed of alerts sent to 23 journalists, including some at the investigative news outlet El Faro and newspapers like Diario El Mundo, El Diario de Hoy, La Prensa Gráfica. El Faro said Wednesday that alerts had been sent to 12 of its journalists, two civic activists and two opposition politicians. The New Ideas party of President Nayib Bukele brushed off the accusations.