Brazilian mayors torn between Carnival and pandemic safety

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Mayors across Brazil are divided on whether to maintain end-of-year festivities and February’s legendary Carnival in spite of the ongoing pandemic. Daily deaths and new infections from COVID-19 are currently low and vaccination coverage higher than in many countries, but officials fear bringing large crowds together could reignite a disease that has already killed more than 600,000 in Brazil alone. Rio de Janeiro’s mayor has decided to move forward with both New Year’s Eve and Carnival, likely to attract millions of revelers. But some have opted for a more conservative approach, choosing to cancel their parades. Others, are still undecided.